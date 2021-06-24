Cancel
Are Your Windshield Wipers in Desperate Need of Replacement?

By Gabrielle DeSantis
The rainy season is in full swing, and that could mean it is time for new windshield wipers on your vehicle. Windshield wipers are an easy thing to disregard when it comes time to standard maintenance and replacements, and we oftentimes don’t even realize they’ve gone bad and need to be replaced until we actually need to use them. If you can help it, it’s always better to replace your windshield wipers when you start to notice signs of aging so you can ensure they work when you really need them, and it can be a critical yet underlooked aspect of vehicle maintenance.

