St. LOUI, MO. - The American Soybean Association (ASA) and Corteva Agriscience are seeking applicants for the 2021-22 ASA Corteva Young Leader Program. The Young Leader Program, sponsored by Corteva Agriscience and ASA, is a two-phase educational program for actively farming individuals and couples who are passionate about the future possibilities of agriculture. The women and men who participate in this program will be the leaders that shape the future of agriculture.