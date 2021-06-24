Man wanted in Scott negligent homicide arrested

The third suspect wanted in connection with a negligent homicide investigation in Scott has been arrested.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says that through tips and information, 54-year-old Kelly Keeling of Lafayette, turned himself in to police

He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday, June 24.

Keeling was issued a bond amount of $50,000, Leger said.

Two others, 50-year-old Stacy Barton and 75-year-old Elizabeth Hornbuckle, were arrested in the negligent homicide of 40-year-old Michael Hebert.

Police say that Hebert was living with his girlfriend, Stacy Barton of Scott, when he began to feel ill 5-6 days before he died.

Barton contacted her mother, Elizabeth Hornbuckle, and Kelly Keeling to come to their residence to assist her, police say. Over the next few days, Hebert's health deteriorated until he became comatose and unresponsive. A neighbor went to the residence, saw Hebert's condition, and called 911.

Hebert was transported to a local hospital, where it was learned that he suffered a major stroke. Hebert later passed away.

