Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scott, LA

Man wanted in Scott negligent homicide arrested

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UC1lR_0aeI32hM00

The third suspect wanted in connection with a negligent homicide investigation in Scott has been arrested.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says that through tips and information, 54-year-old Kelly Keeling of Lafayette, turned himself in to police

He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday, June 24.

Keeling was issued a bond amount of $50,000, Leger said.

Two others, 50-year-old Stacy Barton and 75-year-old Elizabeth Hornbuckle, were arrested in the negligent homicide of 40-year-old Michael Hebert.

Police say that Hebert was living with his girlfriend, Stacy Barton of Scott, when he began to feel ill 5-6 days before he died.

Barton contacted her mother, Elizabeth Hornbuckle, and Kelly Keeling to come to their residence to assist her, police say. Over the next few days, Hebert's health deteriorated until he became comatose and unresponsive. A neighbor went to the residence, saw Hebert's condition, and called 911.

Hebert was transported to a local hospital, where it was learned that he suffered a major stroke. Hebert later passed away.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 1

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Lafayette Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Scott, LA
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negligent Homicide#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Patterson, LAPosted by
KATC News

Patterson man accused of rape

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A 45-year-old Patterson man is accused of rape, police say. Ernest Ray Harris, Jr. was arrested on July 9, 2021, at 7:14 pm for first-degree- rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KATC News

Reports: Body found identified as missing Shreveport teen

A body found in west Shreveport Monday night has been identified as that of Shamia Little, 17, who disappeared last week. According to KNOE , Little was reported missing on Wednesday morning July 7, 2021. Police say they discovered her body in the 4100 block of Curtis Lane not far from where she disappeared.
Texas StatePosted by
KATC News

Texas woman killed in four-vehicle crash west of Welsh

A four-vehicle crash on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish claimed the life of a Texas woman, according to State Police. The crash took place Monday, July 12, shortly before 8:30 a.m. about one mile west of LA Hwy 99 (Welsh). 66-year-old Barbara Ann Nance of Pearland, Texas, died in the crash.
Jeanerette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Four structures burn in Jeanerette

Four structures burned in Jeanerette last night, a post on the Fire Department's Facebook page says. Two homes, a former business and a warehouse burned, the post says. Luckily, there were no injuries reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy