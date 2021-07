If you have your heart set on buying a new car this year, be prepared to pay significantly more for some models—or chose one that isn’t in high demand. Inflation, parts shortages, and a recovering economy have all thrown a socket wrench into the auto industry, putting a severe strain on the new-car market. So forget about getting a good deal on certain popular cars, SUVs, and trucks. Some are so hard to come by that consumers are paying well above sticker price for them. That includes must-have models or those essential for business, such as heavy-duty pickup trucks.