Hurricanes pitcher Carson Palmquist named to Collegiate National Team

Miami Hurricanes freshman closer Carson Palmquist was named to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, UM announced on Thursday afternoon.

“It means a lot to me and my family to be representing our country,” Palmquist said in a statement. “Watching baseball as a little kid, I always dreamed of playing for Team USA. That’s always been a dream, and now that I finally get to do it I just hope that I can do well and make good out of it.”

Palmquist is the 27th Hurricane to join the national team. His selection gives Miami a player on consecutive rosters as right-handed pitcher Chris McMahon led the 2019 squad in strikeouts. There was no 2020 team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other UM standouts to receiver the same honor include future MLB players Alex Fernandez (1988-89), Charles Johnson (1991-92), Danny Graves (1993), Pat Burrell (1997), Jon Jay (2005), Chris Perez (2005), Yasmani Grandal (2009) and Zack Collins (2014).

The left-hander Palmquist will travel to the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., where he will be one of 48 players in the unique 2021 version of the Collegiate National Team. The roster will be split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they will go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2.

“It’s very cool to be able to say that I’m part of a select few people that have this opportunity to play for Team USA,” Palmquist said. “But being selected just makes me want to work harder, because so many guys that have played for USA made it to the big leagues and this makes me want to work harder so I can be just like them.”

In his first full year in college baseball, the Fort Myers native finished the 2021 season with an ACC-leading 14 saves, which ranked third nationally. He wrapped up the season with a 2.22 ERA, allowing just 11 earned runs over 25 appearances. Palmquist’s 75 strikeouts led Miami pitchers, and he maintained a 9.4-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team is not the one that’s going to the Tokyo Olympics this summer. Miami alumni Jon Jay (USA) and Danny Valencia (Israel) will be participating in Olympic baseball.