Flower and Molly May are two-month-old kittens who are sisters that are up for adoption right now. Meet the Grand Junction rescue kittens who are ready to move in with you. Life is better with pets, it's just a fact. We want to introduce you to who might be your new family members. Here's what you need to know about these sister kittens who are our Pets of the Month and are up for adoption at a Grand Junction shelter.