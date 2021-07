The number of pupils off school due to Covid-19-related reasons has increased by 30 per cent in a week, more evidence of the crisis in education according to one union. Government figures indicate more than 800,000 students in England were self-isolating and did not attend school on Thursday last week. The Department for Education (DfE) said the number of pupils out of state schools is rising and at the highest level since March, when they were allowed back in class amid the pandemic. It was a 31 per cent rise on the numbers self-isolating the week before, the previous record...