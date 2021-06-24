Cancel
Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel Demonstrates Preliminary Efficacy in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelacorilant administered in combination with nab-paclitaxel elicited responses in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, leading to the halting of enrollment in the phase 2 RELIANT trial. Relacorilant (CORT125134), a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, administered in combination with nab-paclitaxel elicited responses in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer, leading...

