Donald Trump trolls Kamala Harris on upcoming border visit
Vice President Kamala Harris will head down to El Paso, Texas, to visit the border on Friday in a trip that will coincide with former President Donald Trump.www.audacy.com
Vice President Kamala Harris will head down to El Paso, Texas, to visit the border on Friday in a trip that will coincide with former President Donald Trump.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0