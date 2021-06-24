Donald Trump trolls Kamala Harris on upcoming border visit

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," June 30, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: This is the scene outside Bill Cosby's home in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. He's a free man, and he is minutes away from speaking to the world after he was issued an opinion that allowed him to leave jail, after the court issued the opinion that he could not be charged in the first place because of previous agreement with the prosecutor.