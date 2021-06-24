Cancel
El Paso, TX

Donald Trump trolls Kamala Harris on upcoming border visit

By Joe Hiti
Vice President Kamala Harris will head down to El Paso, Texas, to visit the border on Friday in a trip that will coincide with former President Donald Trump.

