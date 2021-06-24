Cancel
Despite request from attorney general, Ohio Elections Commission delays acting on complaints against Larry Householder

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
 19 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio Elections Commission voted on Thursday to indefinitely delay acting on two elections complaints against former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, disregarding a request from Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. The commission declined to decide whether Householder broke state elections law by spending $920,000 from his...

Cleveland, OH
