Every hit off Jacob deGrom these days sparks a “How did he do that?” reaction. But to drill a 100 mph fastball off the edge of the outside corner of the plate for an opposite-field home run like the Braves’ Austin Riley did Thursday night against deGrom? That is more than a head-scratcher. It’s a glove-thrower, which is how deGrom reacted when he returned to the dugout after stunningly allowing three runs in the first inning of what became a 4-3 loss in Atlanta.