Cancer

Uncovered: Crucial insight into how Ebola virus evades our immune defenses

By Monash University
MedicalXpress
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonash University, Australia, researchers have discovered a key way that one of the world's deadliest pathogens, Ebola virus, evades the immune system. Understanding this process provides new potential targets for the future development of anti-viral therapies for a disease that killed over 11,000 people in an outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, with mortality rates in past outbreaks of 25 percent to 90 percent.

