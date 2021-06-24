Tiffany Haddish lost 50 pounds, thanks to this virtual reality game

Things we can all agree on: Tiffany Haddish is a hilarious genius who should be a millionaire. Which…she is! Tiffany became household-name levels of A-list when she starred in Girls Trip alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah—but she’s been acting forever, hustling hard to land roles even when she was “homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt.” And now Tiffany’s set to star in (and produce!) a biopic about Olympic Gold–winning track and field legend Florence Griffith Joyner, aka Flo-Jo, so I think we can all agree that an EGOT is In! Her! Future!
