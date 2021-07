The Glen Lake Woman’s Club will host their annual Flag Raising ceremony at Old Settlers Park at 10 am on Saturday, July 3. The event celebrates the founding of our nation in a patriotic, joyous ceremony with community members of all ages. Jon Hoover, former superintendent of Glen Lake Community Schools will share “A Father’s Love for Country” regarding his father’s service as a Marine in World War II. The flag will be raised by members of the Glen Lake Fire Department. The invocation will be offered by Mike Gafa, pastor at the Glen Lake Community Reformed Church. The National Anthem will be performed on the trumpet by Norm Wheeler. A singalong of well-loved and familiar patriotic songs will be led by Nick Benson.