It Starts On The Page: Read Jennifer Schuur’s ‘In Treatment’ Script Revealing Dr. Brooke Taylor’s Breakthrough

Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor help her patients process their own emotions and traumas, but in Season 4’s “Brooke Week 5,” the doctor helps herself. Penned by Jennifer Schuur and directed by Karyn Kusama, the rebooted series’ episode is the next script in Deadline’s It Starts On the Page. The ongoing series highlights the scripts that are serving as the creative backbones of the TV awards season. The scripts are all being submitted for Emmy consideration this year and have been selected using criteria that includes critical acclaim, a range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.