Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul officially active for Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are two wins away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. They own a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Clippers heading into Game 3 in Southern California Thursday evening.

That’s the good news. Now, want some better news? Paul will return to the court for this game against his former team after missing the first two matchups due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols . This information comes to us via the official NBA injury report heading into the game.

To say this is huge news for the Suns would be an understatement. The 36-year-old Paul has been absolutely brilliant in his first season with Phoenix. Thus far in the playoffs, he’s averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists despite dealing with a shoulder injury.

Phoenix Suns return Chris Paul, look to take 3-0 series lead

With Chris Paul back in the mix against his former team, the Suns can take a dominant 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. His return comes one game after Deandre Ayton shocked the NBA world with a game-winning dunk in Game 2 .

As for the Clippers, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has already been ruled out for Thursday’s matchup due to a knee injury. He’s missed the first two games of the series.

