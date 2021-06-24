Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Boramy Viguier Men’s Spring 2022

By Mimosa Spencer
Wwd.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissing live fashion shows, Boramy Viguier doubled down on his quest to exploit the full potential of the video format, and sent his models off on a fruitless run — moving, in place, with the sole purpose of showing the clothing in movement. Models in suits or long, tunic-like windbreakers — slit on the sides for added freedom — ran in slow motion, offering peeks of lightweight tracksuit bottoms or a flash of brightly colored brocade pattern with dragons.

wwd.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Velcro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

PFW: DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover DUNHILL Spring Summer 2022 Identities Menswear Collection presented with a fashion film created by Content Matters, On Sunday, June 27th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Models Abdullahi Amure, Andriy Skrynnyk, Keenan Gyamfi, Lawal Badmus, Louis Hart, and Nick Offord star in the lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Mark Kean at Artlist. Styling is work of Elliott Smedley, with art direction from Ezra Petronio, and casting direction by Leila Ananna at Management+Artists. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Matt Mulhall at Streeters, and makeup artist Wendy Rowe at Caren. The collection explores identities as well as clothing archetypes, it merges style and identity, formal wear and luxury, and reimagines British masculine identities as well as the elements of the brand DNA.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Hot Hedonism and Gentle Tailoring: The Men’s Spring 2022 Collections Had It All

A quick search of my inbox pulled up at least a dozen press releases and reviews from the spring 2022 menswear season that use the term hedonism. As the thighs came out at Prada, then the chests at Etro, and then the male midriff at Fendi, my colleagues and I began predicting a hot, hot, hedonist summer. The neon pantaloons from Loewe and shirtless hunks at Burberry seemed to confirm it, but as the shows stretched out, a new ethos congealed that, while still sexy, was less nympho and more au naturel.
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Thebe Magugu Men’s Spring 2022

The guest designer at the 100th edition of Pitti Uomo, Thebe Magugu used his spring 2022 presentation as a stage to raise awareness of one of the most serious issues affecting his native country, South Africa: corruption. As he said during an interview a few days ahead of the show,...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Kiko Kostadinov Men’s 2022

Kiko Kostadinov felt homesick while working on this collection. Unable to travel for research, he instead found inspiration in childhood memories of Bulgaria, where he spent the first half of his life before moving to London at age 16. Elements of the nation’s traditional costumes, such as circular motifs seen...
Designers & CollectionsWwd.com

Martin Grant RTW Spring 2022

“I just want to go somewhere where it’s sunny,” Martin Grant said, staring out the window of his Paris showroom at the unrelenting rain. The month of July hasn’t quite measured up to expectations weather-wise, with the city’s planned post-lockdown celebrations drowned in a perpetual deluge. A guy can dream....
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Mango Taps Pernille Teisbaek for Fall Styles

TEISBAEK’S MANGO TANGO: Mango will present a new “timeless, modern” look for fall with a 20-piece capsule collection designed by Danish stylist and influencer Pernille Teisbaek, a go-to influencer for the Spanish retailer for the past six years. Teisbaek has appeared in several Mango campaigns, including “Be an Icon,” and...
Designers & CollectionsMarie Claire

Fashion OG Meredith Melling Has Earned Her Stripes

Fashion industry veteran Meredith Melling spent the last year juggling a lot: She’s helped homeschool four children, ages two to 15, and spent months with her husband on the campaign trail as he ran for New York City comptroller. On top of it all, she also led a business through the 2020–2021 retail minefield: Melling is one-third of La Ligne, a clothing brand dedicated to stripes and linear patterns, which she launched in 2015 with her friends and business partners Valerie Macaulay and Molly Howard.
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Energizing Men's Skincare Ranges

The Bulldog Energizing collection is a new lineup of products from the brand that's focused on providing fresh, invigorating experiences for men this summer when the temperature continues to soar. The skincare range is reported to harness the power of natural ingredients to hydrate the skin, provide a brightened complexion and help to improve the overall texture of the skin. The range includes the Energizing Face Wash, Energizing Face Scrub, Energizing Moisturizer, Energizing Sheet Mask and Hydrator, and the Energizing Eye Roll-On. The Bulldog Energizing collection is being launched with a partnership with Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris who commented on the line saying, "My favorite product is the Bulldog Energizing Face Wash, which reinvigorates my skin, leaving it not only looking healthier and brighter, but also feeling awakened and refreshed."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

There’s Never Been More Jewelry on the Men’s Runways—Here Are 8 Trends From Spring 2022

Men in pearls was just the beginning. The growing interest in menswear is sparking creativity in all corners of the market, including jewelry, which frames a logo well and can be a more accessible entryway into a brand than a full look. Over the past few seasons, Prada’s metal triangle has migrated to fingers and earlobes; a Ferrari horse pendant can add some vroom-vroom to an everyday outfit.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Jewelry Houses Embrace Futuristic Designs in Paris

PARIS — Traditional calendars may have been upended, but jewelry houses stepped up to the plate, pulling together pieces to show in the French capital for the annual July rendezvous even as they scrambled to meet clients in other parts of the world — including the Cannes Film Festival. The haute couture fashion shows had Paris buzzing with high-profile events that drew international editors, stars and clients for the first time in months.
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

A virtual tour of Ewing’s spring Genevieve Gardens

Join the Alumni Association and Director of Ewing Cultural Center Toni Tucker from the comfort of your home to get a guided tour of the beautiful, historic Ewing Cultural Center’s grounds and Genevieve Gardens as the flowers bloomed this spring. Ewing Cultural Center, located on the Sunset Hill Estate of...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Inside The Christian Dior Exhibit In Montreal

Christian Dior once said that “Simplicity, good taste and grooming are the three fundamentals of good dressing and these do not cost money.”. If only Instagram could follow suit. For the rest of us who worship etiquette and refined style, there is the Dior exhibition now on view at the McCord Museum in Montreal until September 26.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Phoebe Philo Is Making a Return to Fashion With Her Own Brand

After a three-year hiatus from the industry, Phoebe Philo, the former creative director of Celine, has announced her return to fashion. French luxury conglomerate. is expected to back the new eponymous label as a minority stakeholder, ensuring that the British designer’s own clothing and accessories brand will be making a comeback on Philo’s own terms.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Vintage Jeans—Plus Recycled and Upcycled Denim—to Shop in 2021

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 2021, shopping for denim means sorting through some of the best vintage jeans and upcycled denim options; because if you’re going for that vintage-look, why buy new? It’s boom times for pairs of all-American Levi’s (which remains the most in-demand denim brand on the planet), while the hunt for runway relics of designer denim sourced from across the globe is real. Below, we’ve done some of that legwork for you, with vetted Etsy sellers and hard-to-find pieces unique to their era—like an ’80s Azzedine Alaïa denim moto jacket, or 1995’s colorful, cigarette-slim Versace jeans that are somehow stripey on the front and jazzy on the back.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

JW Anderson x Persol Sunglasses Collaboration Launches

JW Anderson has officially unveiled a brand new collaboration with sunglass brand Persol, and it's summer-ready like nothing else we've seen before. The mark of a successful collaboration is a balanced blend of both parties, and JW Anderson x Persol celebrates that spirit of integrated creation with both sunglass styles that are being released. The 649 by JW Anderson is a colorful, limited edition pair with contemporary notes, made with recycled acetate offcuts from the production chain to give new life to materials that would have otherwise gone to waste. These Persol frames are made of reused scrap materials that, when reintroduced into the production process, give each frame a unique acetate color.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Men Are Searching for Fendi Baguette and Thom Browne Skirt, Says Lyst

LONDON — The latest quarterly trends report by global shopping search platform Lyst reveals that demand for agender fashion is on the rise. A pleated skirt from Thom Browne entered the hottest men’s product ranking in 10th place, while Fendi’s famed shoulder bag Baguette ranked sixth. The site said searches relating to agender fashion rose 46 percent during the second quarter of 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy