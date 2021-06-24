Boramy Viguier Men’s Spring 2022
Missing live fashion shows, Boramy Viguier doubled down on his quest to exploit the full potential of the video format, and sent his models off on a fruitless run — moving, in place, with the sole purpose of showing the clothing in movement. Models in suits or long, tunic-like windbreakers — slit on the sides for added freedom — ran in slow motion, offering peeks of lightweight tracksuit bottoms or a flash of brightly colored brocade pattern with dragons.wwd.com
