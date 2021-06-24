‘The little handheld that could’: examining the Vita’s impact a decade later

Adult Swim's Toonami programming block might be most commonly associated with anime and the like, it regularly dips into other mediums and genres. For example, Toonami will occasionally even review the latest and greatest video games, and this weekend, Toonami's TOM shared a review for the recently released video game Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection. The collection includes three different titles, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3 Razor's Edge, and while it is clear that TOM is historically a fan of the franchise, it is also clear that he understands why some might be put off from the new release.