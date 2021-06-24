Cancel
‘The little handheld that could’: examining the Vita’s impact a decade later

By George Yang
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristian Phillips still remembers the most jaw-dropping moment he experienced on the PlayStation Vita — and it was something that was never actually released. Phillips, a former senior director at Sony, describes a tech demo that ultimately led to the PS4 game Days Gone. Sometime after shipping Uncharted: Golden Abyss, Bend Studio showed leadership the Vita tech demo that was similar to the famous Jerusalem scene in the movie World War Z.

