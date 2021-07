Report: 25% of NFL scouts think Fields top QB in '21 class originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. General consensus says the Bears made one of the best moves of the 2021 NFL Draft by trading up to select Justin Fields. But almost no one went as far as to say the Bears got the best quarterback in the draft. From practically the first day after the 2020 Draft, Trevor Lawrence was dubbed the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, with Fields ranked anywhere from the second-best quarterback to the sixth-best quarterback in the class.