Britney Spears conservatorship: Chris Crocker, famous for ‘leave Britney alone’ video, reacts to singer’s court hearing

By Clémence Michallon
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 19 days ago

Chris Crocker , who starred in the viral “Leave Britney alone” video in 2007, has reacted to the singer’s latest court hearing.

Crocker shared a TikTok video after Spears addressed the court on Wednesday (23 June) to protest the conservatorship that has ruled her life and finances for more than a decade.

“I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me today to ask my thoughts on everything going on with Britney – I don’t feel it’s my place to speak on it,” Crocker said.

“I feel like today is about Britney being able to be heard and what she wants to say and her getting her freedom and her happiness back.

“It’s not about what I or anyone else has to say. It’s about Britney’s voice being heard, and that’s what I’m so happy about: she gets to be heard, no one has to speak for her.

“I think all we all want is for Britney’s voice to be heard, and for her to have her freedoms, because that’s what she deserves.”

Crocker initially shared their “Leave Britney Alone” video online in September 2007. In the clip, they urged others to see the singer as a person and to have compassion for her. “All I care about is Britney’s well-being, and Britney, all I want is for you to get well,” they said. In a later part of the video, Crocker grew emotional as they urged people to “leave her alone”.

The footage has received renewed attention in the wake of Spears’s court hearing, with many on social media praising Crocker for their comments and early support of the singer.

For a full transcript of Spears’s statement to the court, click here .

The Independent

The Independent

