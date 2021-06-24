Migrant teen found dead, others hurt but rescued in Culberson & Hudspeth counties

View more in
Sierra Blanca, TX
KVIA ABC-7
El Paso, TX
Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.https://kvia.com
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Smoky fire burns central El Paso home, but no injuries occur
EL PASO, Texas -- A smoky house fire burning in central El Paso drew plenty of attention, as the haze from the blaze could be seen in the Tuesday night sky around the area. While there was plenty of smoke, not much in the way of flames were visible from the fire in the 3500 The post Smoky fire burns central El Paso home, but no injuries occur appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Bomb squad examines suspicious item in east El Paso store plaza
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police bomb squad on Tuesday evening continued to examine a suspicious item found at an east side shopping plaza. The strange package was found at Yarbrough and Vista Del Sol in a shopping complex that included a fabrics store and a real estate office. Bomb squad officers were The post Bomb squad examines suspicious item in east El Paso store plaza appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
2 years after Erika Gaytan vanished, family goes to church praying for closure
EL PASO, Texas -- Tuesday was an emotional day for the family of Erika Gaytan, as it marked exactly two years since the disappearance of the El Paso woman. Police believe she was murdered by a man she dated, but her body hasn't been found. Gaytan's family went to church Tuesday evening to pray on The post 2 years after Erika Gaytan vanished, family goes to church praying for closure appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NM|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours
SAN AUGUSTINE PASS, New Mexico - Marina Gandara and her son Jacob had already spent 16 hours on the road home to Las Cruces when they encountered "mud rivers" running through Organ Mountains on Sunday night. "We got probably halfway up when there were these "mud rivers," recalled Gandara. "We did not know this at The post Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours appeared first on KVIA.
Socorro, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
1 shot dead, 5 badly hurt behind Socorro Activities Center
SOCORRO, Texas -- A man was killed and five people seriously wounded during a mass shooting Sunday morning behind the Socorro Activities Complex, El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said. Reports of shots fired in a desert area near the SAC, located at 1300 Joe Battle Boulevard near Bob Hope, were received around 3:15 a.m. by The post 1 shot dead, 5 badly hurt behind Socorro Activities Center appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
3-car crash shuts down Loop 375 south in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-vehicle collision Sunday morning led to the closure of a stretch of Loop 375 in east El Paso. The crash, involving three cars, occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Loop 375 south at Montwood - which was closed to traffic until further notice. First-responders indicated there were no serious reported. What The post 3-car crash shuts down Loop 375 south in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Police probe underway of El Paso boy shot with BB gun
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso boy believed to be 12 years old was shot and seriously wounded with a BB gun late Saturday afternoon, prompting a criminal investigation. The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 Harcourt Drive in northeast El Paso. The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical The post Police probe underway of El Paso boy shot with BB gun appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Statewide Silver Alert for elderly El Pason missing, impaired
El PASO, Texas -- A statewide Silver Alert was issued across Texas on Saturday morning for a missing elderly man from El Paso who is impaired and thought to be at risk. 81-year-old Napolen Burnette was last seen late Friday night in the 11100 block of Northfield on the city's east side. He's described as The post Statewide Silver Alert for elderly El Pason missing, impaired appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street
EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was injured Saturday afternoon when their car flipped over along a street in a central El Paso residential neighborhood. The rollover crash happened near Trowbridge Drive and Pennsylvania Place. What caused it to occur was not immediately known. First-responders said the person inside the car was taken to a The post Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NM|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Mudslides overwhelm San Augustine Pass in southern New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – After shutting it down Sunday night due to a massive storm that triggered severe flooding, the New Mexico Department of Transportation said Monday that U.S. Route 70 would remain closed due to mudslides that overwhelmed the highway stretch known as the San Augustine Pass. The U.S. 70 closure through southern New Mexico was The post Mudslides overwhelm San Augustine Pass in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Traffic|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
US 70 in southern New Mexico reopens after mudslides
UPDATE: Transportation officials on Monday evening reopened U.S. 70 from milepost 160 to 170, known as the San Augustine Pass, through southern New Mexico. The announcement of the roadway's reopening came about 7:30 p.m. following a many-hours long cleanup effort due to mudslides. However, NMDOT said the White Sands Missile Range entrance on and off The post US 70 in southern New Mexico reopens after mudslides appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police Crime Scene Unit responded to a northeast El Paso home on Wednesday after a body was found there. The discovery was made in the 4100 block of Fred Wilson Avenue near Gateway South. Initially officers thought it might be a possible suicide, but the response by CSU The post Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered appeared first on KVIA.
Lordsburg, NM|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Major pileup with injuries shuts down I-10 near Lordsburg
LORDSBURG, New Mexico -- A major vehicle pileup amid storms throughout the region shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 near Lordsburg on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The New Mexico Department of Transportation indicated the crash occurred on I-10 westbound at milepost 35, which is just east of The post Major pileup with injuries shuts down I-10 near Lordsburg appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Tornado-strength storm rolls through El Paso & Las Cruces causing damage
(Editor's note: Use the scroller in the module above to view video and photos of the storm impacts.) El PASO, Texas -- A severe storm system that radar showed was capable of producing a tornado rolled through the El Paso and Las Cruces areas Sunday night, producing 70 to 90 mile per hour wind gusts with blowing dust - that took visibility to near zero - along with heavy rain, powerful lightning and large hail.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Police say northeast El Paso boy’s ‘suicide’ death is ‘suspicious’
UPDATE, July 8: El Paso police said Thursday that a boy's death the day prior at a home in the 4200 block of Fred Wilson Avenue occurred under "suspicious circumstances." Detectives said the investigation continued into what was initially reported as a "suicide." No further details of the case were provided. ORIGINAL REPORT, July 7: The post Police say northeast El Paso boy’s ‘suicide’ death is ‘suspicious’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
Man’s body found in van in east El Paso isn’t a homicide case
UPDATE, July 8: Investigators said Thursday that no foul play was suspected in the death of a man whose body was found a day prior in a van in the parking lot of a Home Depot store on El Paso's east side. Police said they were still working to confirm the man's identity, but offered The post Man’s body found in van in east El Paso isn’t a homicide case appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
I-10 in west El Paso reopens after crash that injured 2
EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash injured two people, one seriously, and led to the shutdown late Wednesday afternoon of a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso for multiple hours. The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 4 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. A 911 caller told authorities that one of The post I-10 in west El Paso reopens after crash that injured 2 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TX|Posted byCNN
Body found in van at east El Paso Home Depot parking lot
EL PASO, Texas -- A body was found Wednesday in a van in the parking lot of a home improvement store on El Paso's east side. Police dispatchers said an officer made the discovery about 11 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 12221 Montwood Drive. Officers cordoned off a...
El Paso, TX|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso woman in her 60s dies of Covid despite vaccination
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Pasoan who was fully vaccinated has died of a Covid-19 infection, the first such incident in the Sun City, officials confirmed Thursday. A spokeswoman for the El Paso health department identified the victim as a woman in her 60s with underling health issues. Out of 2,658 El Paso County The post El Paso woman in her 60s dies of Covid despite vaccination appeared first on KVIA.
Texas State|Posted byKVIA ABC-7
El Paso woman killed in west central Texas after blown tire leads to SUV crash
OZONA, Texas -- An El Paso woman was killed over the holiday weekend when the SUV she was riding in crashed along Interstate 10 in west central Texas, according to state troopers. The crash happened near the unincorporated community of Ozona, which is about 350 miles east of El Paso. According to the Texas Department The post El Paso woman killed in west central Texas after blown tire leads to SUV crash appeared first on KVIA.
