We are all cautiously optimistic (or at least hopeful) that Windows 11 will arrive to PCs without a hitch. That is never a given when a new operating system comes out, and even though Windows 11 is more akin to a major Windows 10 update, it would not be surprising if some bugs came along for the ride. That is where you come in—Microsoft is dangling a carrot in front of Windows Insiders to help catch bugs before Windows 11 releases, as part of its first Windows 11 Bug Bash event.