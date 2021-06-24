Cancel
Kulicke & Soffa, IBD Stock Of The Day, Is In The Chips With Semi Equipment

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroke out of cup-with-handle base at 57.60 buy point. Has best-possible IBD Composite Rating of 99; RS Rating of 93. * Not real-time data. All data shown was captured at 1:38PM EDT on 06/24/2021. Singapore-based Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) is the IBD Stock Of The Day, breaking out of...

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#Large Cap Stocks#Rs Rating#Applied Materials#Amat#Asml Holding#Ibd Stock Lists#Ibd Bdeagon
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Just 3 Stocks Power 75% Of Warren Buffett's Profit

Warren Buffett stocks are famous for their tight focus. And this year the famed investor's highly concentrated play on a few top S&P 500 stocks is paying off. Just three top U.S.-listed stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKB) portfolio, information technology giant Apple (AAPL) plus financials Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP), generated three-quarters of the holding company's stock gains this year, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Top-Rated Stocks Near Buy Point Ahead Of Earnings: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley (MS) is forming a base with a 94.37 entry with its next quarterly report set for Jul. 15. The entry is based on a second-stage flat base. Keep in mind that it's risky to buy any stock just before it reports. You can minimize your risk by waiting to see the actual numbers and the market's reaction.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Morgan Stanley Stock Near All-Time High, Earning Results Due; Recently Acquired Eaton Vance

Banks are slowly rising along with interest rates, which are their bread and butter. As a group bank stocks rank a decent No. 69 out of the 197 industry groups Investor's Business Daily tracks. Morgan Stanley is the top-ranked bank in the group. And Morgan Stanley (MS) is forming a base with a 94.37 entry, with its next quarterly report set for July 15. The entry is based on a second-stage flat base. Morgan Stanley stock was up 2.8% Monday afternoon, to 92.89. It hit an all-time high intraday high at 94.27 on June 7.
San Jose, CAInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Roku Sets New Buy Point As Streaming Giant Eyes First Annual Profit

Roku (ROKU), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point as it adds to the Roku Channel and streaming services keep growing. The San Jose, Calif.-based company started out as a Netflix (NFLX) unit, making the streaming giant's first set-top-box. But Netflix divested the business in 2007. Roku continued making set-top boxes and added streaming sticks that let consumers access internet video services.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Lithium Americas Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Lithium Americas (LAC) moved up into a higher percentile Monday, as it got a lift from 68 to 76. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

IBD 50 Stock InMode Launches To Record High After Torpedoing Quarterly Forecasts

InMode stock launched to a record high Monday after the company's preliminary second-quarter report blew Wall Street projections out of the water. Medical aesthetics company InMode (INMD) also raised its full-year revenue outlook. "While we had viewed InMode's prior 2021 guidance as conservative, we are still surprised by the magnitude...
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

WyndhamHotels&Resorts Gets Technical Rating Upgrade

On Monday, WyndhamHotels&Resorts (WH) got an upgrade to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 70 to 73. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength. IBD's unique RS Rating identifies technical performance by showing how a stock's price movement...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones At New High As Disney Stock Rallies; Virgin Galactic Falls Back To Earth

The stock market climbed toward new record highs around midday Monday, as Disney and Goldman Sachs led the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones industrials advanced 0.3%, the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq ticked up 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 lagged, down 0.2%. Volume was mixed, lower on the NYSE and higher on the Nasdaq, vs. the same time Friday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And Lam Research Lead The QQQ Higher Monday

Major U.S. indices managed to all finish with record closing highs Monday as investors continue to weigh last week’s sell-off over concerns, contemplating if the economic recovery is slowing as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 0.39% to $362.42. The SPDR Dow Jones...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Improved Relative Strength: Metlife

Metlife (MET) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 68 to 72 Monday -- a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or better score you look for. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. This...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit New Highs; Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Rise Ahead Of Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher in today's market after shaking off losses from the opening bell. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 also closed higher after moving off intraday lows. The Nasdaq composite turned positive later in the day and lagged the major indexes in terms of gains. All three indexes notched a new intraday or closing all-time high.
Stocksinvesting.com

Drop Bitcoin and Buy These 4 Top Chip Stocks Instead

Bitcoin’s downtrend is likely to continue over the next couple of months on an increasing regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies. However, in contrast, the semiconductor industry is poised to grow substantially over the long run, driven by strong demand and significant federal and corporate investments to boost supply. Thus, we think top chip stocks Intel (INTC), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) should be attractive investment bets now.Bitcoin has plunged 44.3% over the past three months, making it the worst performing cryptocurrency over this period. The most popular cryptocurrency is currently trading below its $39,539.50 and $36,292.27 respective 50-day and 200-day moving averages, which indicates a downtrend. An intensifying regulatory crackdown on cryptocurrencies, particularly in China and the U.K., will likely keep bitcoin prices under pressure in the near term.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Sells $1,023,717.54 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NYSE:ADI) SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Shares of NYSE:ADI traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $167.55. The company’s...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Will Virgin Galactic Stock Rocket After Branson Trip? Roku Leads 8 Stocks Near Buys In Market Rally

Dow Jones futures will open Sunday afternoon, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A Virgin Galactic (SPCE) flight with billionaire founder Richard Branson returned after a short, successful flight to the edge of space. Tesla (TSLA) released its latest FSD Beta update over the weekend while China expanded its crackdown on U.S. IPOs.

