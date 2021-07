Look up “dreamgirl” in the dictionary and you’ll likely find an image of Liv Tyler. The daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler and model Bebe Buell, Liv made her start modelling before transitioning to acting in the early 90s. Throughout the decade, she made a name for herself playing ingénue types (think Stealing Beauty, Empire Records and even her role in Aerosmith’s “Crazy” music video), due, in part, to her bubbly charm and otherworldly beauty. Off-screen, Liv’s personal style was also very much that of the 90s ingénue, too. Think the decade’s ubiquitous crop-top-and-miniskirt combos, dreamy silk slip dresses, Mary Janes and combat boots, blunt-fringed pixie cuts, Prada’s ugly-chic, and Stella McCartney’s quirky-sexy Chloé. Here, to celebrate Liv’s birthday, we look back at some of the American actress’ most iconic outfits.