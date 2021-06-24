Pork rib styles explained

Pork asado is a refreshingly easy dish to prepare with a slightly confusing provenance to understand. So let's break it down: in Spanish, the word "asado" means roasted or grilled, but in fact almost all pork asado recipes call for braising, which of course, refers to slow and steady cooking in a sealed cooking vessel. So there's confusion point #1 for you. Second, while this dish has a Spanish name, it is of Chinese origin (via: Ang Sarap). That's #2. And for confusing twist #3, we have the have the fact that many pork asado recipes are heavily influenced by Filipino cuisine, not Chinese or Spanish cooking. If you know your history and geography a bit, you'll know, however, that both the Chinese and the Spanish had a heavy influence in the Philippines, and thus it all makes sense in the end.