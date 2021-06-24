Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Prepare for your Visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park with Epic Films and Series on Disney+

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Becca Goldenberg. Unless you’ve been living in an alternate multiverse, you’ve probably heard that Avengers Campus is officially open to guests at Disney California Adventure park. To help you prepare for your heroic training encounters, I’ve assembled the perfect lineup of Super Hero films and series to watch while you wait to visit the land for yourself: Recruits, assemble (on your couch) and immerse yourself in some of your favorite heroic stories on Disney+ before you see them come to life at Avengers Campus!

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#The Disney Parks Blog#Shawarma Palace#Wakanda#Pym Test Kitchen#Pym Particles#Super Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Traveltravelweekly.com

Adventures by Disney

With Adventures by Disney, your clients will have access to the world. Whether it's a private tour of the Vatican museum or a dinner party in the Imperial Pavilion at the Vienna Zoo, their adventure will take them to unique locations as only Disney can. The Disney Difference. Whenever your...
Moviesdisneyfoodblog.com

Black Widow Gets A New Super Suit at Disney’s Avengers Campus

It’s been a LONG time since we’ve seen a Marvel movie, so we are SO stoked about the upcoming Black Widow film!. We’ve watched every trailer, checked out a ton of VERY cool Black Widow merchandise, and have even sipped on some appropriately-themed cocktails! We are READY. And we think...
Movies/Film

Could the ‘Jungle Cruise’ Movie Characters Be Added to the Ride at Disney Parks? [Set Visit]

Disney has never seen a marketing opportunity it didn’t take advantage of, so when the company decided to make a feature film out of one of its most popular theme park attractions, of course it incorporated Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow character into the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Will the same thing happen with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt‘s characters in the forthcoming Jungle Cruise movie? Here’s what we learned while visiting the set.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Presents One More Look At His Upcoming Disney Adventure Film

What is there to say about “Jungle Cruise?” It’s a Disney film based on a theme park attraction (which worked well with the ‘Pirates’ franchise). It stars Dwayne Johnson, who is an actor that basically plays characters that are kinda, sorta just versions of his real-life persona. Knowing those two factors, you should be well aware of what to expect in the new film. But just in case, Johnson has released a brand-new trailer giving you one final look at “Jungle Cruise.”
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ is Packed With Puns and Disney Parks Easter Eggs [Set Visit]

If you’ve never ridden the Jungle Cruise ride at a Disney theme park, the basic gist is that you board a replica steamboat captained by a trusty skipper who constantly makes puns and tells dad jokes as they narrate your voyage through the “dangerous” waters of the attraction. Now that Pirates of the Caribbean, The Country Bears, Tomorrowland, and The Haunted Mansion have been adapted into live-action feature films, here comes Jungle Cruise, which puts Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on a riverboat adventure.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Simpsons become Marvel’s Avengers thanks to this spectacular short that comes to Disney +

Disney has announced The Good, The Bart y The Loki, a new short of The Simpson Marvel-themed I will premiere on Disney + this coming July 2021. The new animated short, which premieres on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, will be voiced by Tom Hiddleston of the MCU, who reprises his role as Loki. In the episode, Loki has been banished from Asgard and he is in Springfield, where he teams up with Bart Simpson.
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Disney Premiers ‘Avengers’ Dining Experience Aboard Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line has announced the debut of “Avengers: Quantum Encounter” at Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard the Disney Wish. Premiering in summer 2022, this cinematic dining adventure will assemble superheroes in a showcase of “revolutionary quantum technology and world-class cuisine,” the cruise line wrote. Danny Handke, senior creative director,...
Moviesthrillgeek.com

‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ coming to Worlds of Marvel on the Disney Wish

Disney has recently announced some new details about “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” set to be Disney Cruise Line’s most ambitious dining experience. Here, you and your family will get to meet Earth’s Mightiest — and tiniest — Super Heroes in a larger-than-life showcase of revolutionary quantum technology and world-class cuisine. To...
Travelthewdwcouple.com

Fireworks Spectaculars Are Back at Disney Parks!

What could be more perfect this year than a summertime visit to a Disney theme park? As we continue to see more communities adjust and ease COVID-19 guidelines, there’s a new sense of optimism with many positive signs moving forward. We’re encouraged by it too, seeing more families making travel plans, friends dining out together more often and more Americans returning to work. And at Disney theme parks, they’re gradually bringing back more of our beloved park experiences.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

All the necessities you need in your Disney park bag this summer

Traveling to Walt Disney Word in the summer is not for the faint of heart. Here are some essentials you should carry in the parks this summer. What size Park bag one carries is a much debated topic. I (Donna) will admit that my Disney Park essentials and Park bag have definitely changed throughout the years.
California StateInside the Magic

Celebrate With ‘Coco’: Plaza de la Familia Returns to Disney California Adventure!

Coco fans will rejoice this fall, as Disney California Adventure — specifically Paradise Gardens Park — will celebrate Plaza de la Familia once again!. Guests will witness heartfelt performances and feast on authentic Mexican dishes as Disney celebrates Dia de los Muertos with live entertainment and interactive experiences with Miguel himself at the Disneyland Resort.
Lifestyleallears.net

Which is Better: Disney’s Avengers Campus vs. Galaxy’s Edge?

Since 2019, Disney has introduced two new immersive lands in their domestic Parks: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge (found on both coasts) and Avengers Campus (found only at Disneyland Resort). Both lands have a lot to offer their fans, but which land is better overall?. We’re throwing the two lands against...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Encanto trailer shows a magical new Disney adventure

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for its newest magical animated movie Encanto. Bringing us a colourful world and stunning animation, the clip shows a line-up of enchanting characters, dance-worthy tunes, and is a promising first look at the upcoming kids movie. Set in a fantastical village in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy