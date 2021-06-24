Prepare for your Visit to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park with Epic Films and Series on Disney+

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Becca Goldenberg. Unless you’ve been living in an alternate multiverse, you’ve probably heard that Avengers Campus is officially open to guests at Disney California Adventure park. To help you prepare for your heroic training encounters, I’ve assembled the perfect lineup of Super Hero films and series to watch while you wait to visit the land for yourself: Recruits, assemble (on your couch) and immerse yourself in some of your favorite heroic stories on Disney+ before you see them come to life at Avengers Campus!