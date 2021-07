Miley Cyrus dusted off her 2009 hit "The Climb" last week for her Pride 2021 concert special, Stand By You, and it got us thinking about the iconic song. In fact, there's one thing about "The Climb" that many Hannah Montana fans may not even realize: Did you know that the song was once briefly nominated for a Grammy? But wait, there's more: Not only was it nominated, but that nomination was rather controversially and abruptly rescinded!