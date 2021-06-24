Post Malone’s Car Collection Now Includes a Brand-New White Ford GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a great little pony car. It's not as insane as things like the GT500 and doesn't come with the plain four-pot you get in EcoBoost models either. It's just right. With a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 developing 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, it's a car to be neither feared nor ignored, but what if you want more? Companies like Roush will be more than happy to oblige, but if you happen to win a race, the whine of the supercharger will give away that your car has been upgraded. Pop the hood and your treachery becomes all the more apparent. But what if we told you that you could have Bugatti levels of power with no hint of it besides the fact that you're inexplicably way ahead of the other guy?