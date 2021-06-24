Best quotes of Euro 2020 group stage

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...