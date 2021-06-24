Cancel
This Label’s New Collection Is Inspired by Its Designers’ Experience as Queer Palestinians

By Liana Satenstei n
Vogue Magazine
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At first glance, it seems that the Palestinian label Trashy Clothing’s summer 2021 campaign, titled Pride for Pay, is a collection of hot-weather clothes made for vacationing in paradise. One model wears a black vegan leather tank top with a pair of shorts by an idyllic-looking pool. In another, a group of models exits the pool in skirts and crop tops, while others walk together through the desert. The images are both inspired by tourism ads and the glamorous imagery of Steven Meisel’s Versace spring 2002 campaign, which showed bronzed models lounging at the beach. “There are hints of that fantasy world that we are creating,” says codesigner Shukri Lawrence on the phone from Jordan, where he is temporarily staying during the pandemic.

