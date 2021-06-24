Cancel
Tinnitus Bothers Millions Of Americans. Here's How To Turn Down The Noise

By Allison Aubrey
NPR
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine a sound that travels with you no matter where you go. Whether it's a ring, a whoosh or a crickets-like buzz, you can't escape it. "Mine was like this high-pitched sonic sound," says Elizabeth Fraser, who developed tinnitus last fall. It came on suddenly at a time when many people delayed doctor visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It just felt like an invasion in my head, so I was really distressed," Fraser recalls.

