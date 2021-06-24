Cancel
Israeli fossil finds reveal a new hominid group, Nesher Ramla Homo

By Bruce Bower
Science News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcavations in an Israeli sinkhole have unveiled a previously unknown Stone Age hominid group that contributed to the evolution of the human genus, Homo. Inhabitants of a site called Nesher Ramla, who lived about 140,000 to 120,000 years ago, join Neandertals and Denisovans as a third Eurasian Homo population that culturally mingled with and possibly interbred with ancient Homo sapiens, researchers say.

