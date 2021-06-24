Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CASA launches the care for all coalition to address the health insurance gap in Prince George’s County

By Hannah Gaskill
WTOP
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Saira Cortez has had a rough six months: She was diagnosed with a hemorrhage and anemia that required her to see specialists and receive blood transfusions. She’s also been told she needs a hysterectomy to quell the bleeding.

wtop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casa#Casa#Wtop#Maryland Matters#Spanish#Seiu#County Council#Black And Brown#Families Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Royals
Related
Picayune, MSWLOX

Picayune clinic responds to health insurance gap

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Health has been one of the most discussed topics over the last couple of years due to the pandemic. Many Mississippians rely on medication for their health needs, yet, as of 2019, there is only 12.3% of people in the state who do not have health insurance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Touchette Regional Hospital To Receive Health Care Transformation Funds To Address Health Equity And Access In The East St. Louis Area

CENTREVILLE - Touchette Regional Hospital is grateful to have its East St. Louis Health Transformation Partnership, an investment in health and healthcare in the region, approved by the State of Illinois. The plan will focus on creating community-based programs to increase access to healthcare services, eliminate disparities, and improve overall health for the region. “We are very grateful to Governor J.B. Pritzker, State Senator Christopher Belt, State Representatives LaToya Greenwood Continue Reading
Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s County Seeks Economic Equity in DMV

An east-west divide continues to exist in the D.C. region in terms of economic development, but a group of regional leaders is pushing for equity. Connected DMV, led by Stu Solomon, a former Accenture executive, published a report, “Regional Economic Development Strategy” highlighting strengths and weaknesses in the DMV. Some...
Lawkhn.org

Judge: Private Insurance Firm In W.Va. Must Cover Transgender Health Care

Also in the news: sickle-cell patients, health care worker burnout, rural ambulance services, teletherapy and more. A federal judge last week ruled that The Health Plan of West Virginia is subject to compliance to a specific provision under the Affordable Care Act that prohibits sex discrimination, including against transgender Americans. The Health Plan of West Virginia is a private company that provides health insurance services for the state. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on June 28 denied a motion from The Health Plan to dismiss a lawsuit from two transgender men who say their state-funded health insurance won’t cover hormone replacement therapy solely because they are transgender. Christopher Fain and Zachary Martell filed a lawsuit challenging blanket exclusions of coverage for gender-confirming health care in West Virginia’s health plans, the state’s Medicaid program and the Public Employees Insurance Agency, or PEIA, in November 2020. (Pierson, 7/5)
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Grant to help Pima County address health inequities

Pima County has been awarded a $6.5 million grant to help reduce health disparities that have become more obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic. A public-health crisis was declared last December in Pima County and the grant is intended to address medical care inequities, particularly for people of color and racial minorities, said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the county’s health director.
Pulaski County, INwkvi.com

Pulaski County to Save Thousands by Switching Health Insurance

Shopping around for health insurance will lead to some significant cost savings for Pulaski County. The county commissioners voted last week to switch its coverage from Cigna to Anthem with EPIC Insurance as the agent. Commissioner Chuck Mellon said Cigna had planned to raise the cost by more than 19...
Worcester County, MDOcean City Today

Worcester County health officials addressing 'vaccine hesitancy'

When the covid-19 vaccine was unveiled, Worcester County health officials had trouble keeping up with the demand. Now, though, with more than 40 percent of county residents still unvaccinated, the novelty seems to have worn off, and officials are pushing harder to reach those who are hesitant. “It was very...
Upper Marlboro, MDWJLA

Prince George's County begins construction on six new schools

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) will break ground on six new schools this week to address growing enrollment, a middle school seat deficit and rapidly aging buildings. County leaders say it is cause for celebration. Six groundbreakings over three days for six new schools.
PoliticsPosted by
Route 1 Reporter

Prince George’s County Council wants big expansion of hiker-biker trails

Prince George’s County Council approved a measure calling for the completion of the planned Capital Trails Network of hiker-biker paths throughout the county. The Capital Trails Network is the brainchild of the Capital Trails Coalition, a group of local government agencies, businesses and nonprofits that push for increased investments in trail infrastructure in the Washington region.
Health Serviceshealio.com

Q&A: Addressing the unmet need for equitable health care access

The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists is committed to eliminating health disparities, increasing Black professional representation and advocating for positive change in digestive health equity. “Black communities in the U.S. have been plagued by unmitigated health disparities in several areas, including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and neoplastic diseases. Colorectal cancer is...
Public HealthGovernment Technology

Libraries and Telehealth Tackle Health-Care Gap Full Force

Public libraries armed with telehealth soon could be the vanguard of a public health army attacking the gap between those who can access affordable, quality health care and those who cannot. Telehealth may not be the silver bullet for public health care, but it’s a powerful digital tool that can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy