CASA launches the care for all coalition to address the health insurance gap in Prince George’s County
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Saira Cortez has had a rough six months: She was diagnosed with a hemorrhage and anemia that required her to see specialists and receive blood transfusions. She’s also been told she needs a hysterectomy to quell the bleeding.wtop.com
Comments / 0