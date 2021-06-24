Cancel
Food & Drinks

How to Get Captain Bones Special Recipe in Sea of Thieves

By Zeeshan Sajid
segmentnext.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSea Of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life takes you to an island known as Sailor’s Grave. There you will find an everlasting game of chess between two skeletons. Wake them up by lighting the candles on the table. You’ll find that regardless of functioning organs, the skeletons need rum, one of whom will have plenty but the other one is in need of a refill. And not just any refill, the skeleton will only accept Captain Bones’ Special Recipe, and hence your hunt to find this recipe across the isles of Sea of Thieves begins.

