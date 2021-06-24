Summer is here! Here are five tips to make it a healthy one

BY THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC – Sunday, June 20, marked the official start to summer for all of us that live north of the equator. The June solstice is when Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the Sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year. Are you summer-ready? With the long days of summer comes an abundance of sunshine.