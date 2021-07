Missy Elliott has been a force in music and entertainment for nearly 30 years. She has written, produced and created timeless albums for herself and countless artists from the late, great Aaliyah, R&B girl group 702, and SWV. Missy Elliott has continued to be a pioneer in music and she was recently celebrated for her gifts after being inducted into The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia. Her legacy is filled with iconic songs and groundbreaking visuals that will be remembered for generations to come.