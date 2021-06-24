Cancel
Amy Schumer Unscripted Series ‘Amy Learns To…’ Picked Up at HBO Max

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
TheWrap
 19 days ago
HBO Max has given an eight-episode series order to the unscripted series “Amy Learns To…” starring Amy Schumer, the streamer announced Thursday. The project will see Schumer step “out of her comfort zone and into someone else’s,” according to HBO Max’s description. “In each episode, Amy learns a new skill, craft, or trade from a local expert in her husband’s hometown on Martha’s Vineyard.”

