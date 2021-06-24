Looking Good, Mama! Lauren Sorrentino’s Post-Baby Body Is Totally Fierce — See Photos

Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram

Stronger than ever! Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino‘s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), is all about showing off her post-baby body and taking her followers through her postpartum journey following the birth of the couple’s first child, son Romeo Reign.

The New Jersey native debuted her mom curves via Instagram while rocking a form-fitting athleisure look as she rocked the baby boy in his stroller on June 14. The tiny tot was just two and a half weeks old at the time. Less than a week later, she opened up about her experience in motherhood so far.

“[Three] weeks postpartum and in full mom mode, no makeup, hair in a bun [and] juggling both our bottles,” Lauren captioned a photo of herself in a cropped zip-up hoodie and black workout leggings. “I wasn’t sure what my recovery would be like from an unexpected [C-section] after hours of laboring, it wasn’t easy to say the least, but it was all worth it and I am eternally in awe of what this body achieved. Proud of myself.”

In the comments, Mike made sure to let his lady know that she is killing it in recovery. “You look amazing mama bear,” he gushed over the blonde beauty, whom he wed in November 2018. Their Jersey Shore costar Deena Buckner (née Cortese) also let the fashion school graduate know she was “looking amazing” in the photo via the comments section.

After a heartbreaking miscarriage a year after getting married and subsequent fertility struggles, the longtime loves announced they were expecting their first child in November 2020. “Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren wrote alongside a sweet Instagram photo of the pair in their kitchen which revealed their baby’s May 2021 due date.

Throughout the pregnancy, the reality star happily shared updates as her body changed — and it appeared she loved every second of it. “We are officially 25 weeks and baby Sitch is the size of a cauliflower! Time is going so fast right now but I want to make sure I book a little maternity photo shoot so I can have these memories forever,” Lauren raved via Instagram in February. “Please let me know what your favorite stage of pregnancy was, I think I may be in mine right now because I’m feeling good, not huge yet and able to eat what I want, for now, that may change again.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Lauren’s postpartum body after giving birth to her son!