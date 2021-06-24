Cancel
Blumhouse TV, ITV America Team for Self-Shot Horror Competition Series ‘Escape the Maze’

By Reid Nakamura
TheWrap
TheWrap
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blumhouse TV has entered into a multiyear unscripted overall deal with ITV America, the two companies announced Thursday. The first project under the agreement is the self-shot horror competition series “Escape the Maze.”. Described as a “genre-themed escape and competition format,” “Escape the Maze” will follow individual competitors who have...

TheWrap

TheWrap

