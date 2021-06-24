How to Keep Your Kid Occupied at the Doctor's Office Without Handing Them a Screen

I was sitting in a Mexican restaurant, elbows deep in a shrimp burrito, when a face I would recognize anywhere suddenly walked through the door. There, on what seemed to be a particularly steamy first date, was someone I had once gone out with. And they were laughing and holding hands with someone else. Even if your mouth isn't full of chimichanga, there's never a good time to randomly run into an old flame. And while you can't plan for everything in life, knowing what to say to someone who broke your heart can make you feel marginally more prepared for an impromptu run-in.