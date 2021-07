If Max Verstappen and Red Bull weren’t favourites for the 2021 Formula 1 world title before last weekend they certainly are now. Red Bull has often been competitive at its ‘home’ circuit in Austria but it has now been the best package for four consecutive races. And, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our analysis, the major protagonists agree that the gap between the RB16B and Mercedes W12 was bigger in the Styrian Grand Prix than ever.