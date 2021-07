Malcolm Brogdon - Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports. The NBA Playoffs is just starting to get to its pinnacle with the Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns about to commence, but there are always things to look forward to in the offseason in the case of the other teams. For the Indiana Pacers, the switch is on for the trade season, as the team is already at the crux of the rumor mill recently.