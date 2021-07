Last year, the organizers of American and European sports car racing came together for a landmark class convergence that meant both of their top classes of car, Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) and Le Mans Hypercar (LMH), could compete for the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The decision left some ambiguity about LMH cars competing in the American-based IMSA series, but official rules revealed Friday have put that ambiguity to rest: Starting in 2023, LMH cars will be competing alongside LMDh cars for overall wins in the U.S.