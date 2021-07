You don't have to know every pop-up in town, but you do have to know these. There are a lot of pop-ups happening in Philly right now — folks who’ve been displaced from the restaurant industry over the last year, folks who are trying out a business of their own, folks who want their own creative outlet — people are starting these small businesses for all kinds of reasons. And it can be tough to keep track. Some places require preordering, some places don’t allow it. All the locations, ordering systems, and ever-changing lineups are difficult to keep straight. And while pop-ups tend to come and go, below we’re highlighting six of our favorites. These are places that are worth putting in your calendar and going out of your way to try. We promise you won’t be disappointed.