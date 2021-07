Along the Marsh in Brunswick GeorgiaImage by Author. Many people know Brunswick, Georgia, as the jumping-off point for Saint Simons and Jekyll Islands. Others know it as the mid-point between Jacksonville and Savannah on I-95, complete with hotels, gas, and food. And for almost five decades, 70,000 federal law enforcement officers have known Brunswick as the home of FLETC, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. And to those, I salute you.