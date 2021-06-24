Maine to Review Safety Policies After 4 Recent Child Deaths
Maine's human services department said Thursday it's evaluating child safety policies in the state in the wake of four deaths of young children. The children were all 4 years old or younger, and all died within the past month due to accidents or injuries. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services said it has asked Casey Family Programs, a child welfare foundation, for assistance in investigating the children's deaths.www.nbcboston.com
Comments / 0