Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Pasta
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a pasta that’s perfect for a backyard bash. In a large skillet on medium heat at olive oil, garlic and halved tomatoes. Saute for one minute or until tomatoes start to blister. Add pesto and chicken and toss to coat. Add pasta and cook until ingredients are all combined and warmed through. Add pearled mozzarella, toss and immediately place on serving plates. Top with parmesan and fresh chopped basil.www.ky3.com
