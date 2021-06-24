Cancel
Springfield, MO

Taste of the Ozarks: Caprese Pasta

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chef Nicole shares a pasta that’s perfect for a backyard bash. In a large skillet on medium heat at olive oil, garlic and halved tomatoes. Saute for one minute or until tomatoes start to blister. Add pesto and chicken and toss to coat. Add pasta and cook until ingredients are all combined and warmed through. Add pearled mozzarella, toss and immediately place on serving plates. Top with parmesan and fresh chopped basil.

