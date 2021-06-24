Cancel
Combat Sports

Josiah Williams on Creating the Cameron Grimes Theme Song

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article– While speaking to Sean Waltman for Pro Wrestling 4-Life, Josiah Williams discussed creating the theme song for Cameron Grimes. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):. “I was at home, on a Friday, and Road Dogg texted me, ‘We have this idea to do something with Cameron Grimes, like a music video. Could you write something to it?’ I woke up that day in a creative mood. I got him the lyrics back in an hour and a half. Both verses. He sent it to Hunter, he liked it. Vengeance Day, I get there and WWE music created this beat for it and it was amazing, but they used the voice recording. I’m like, ‘No, wait, if you’re going to debut this on a pay-per-view event, tonight, I need to go and re-record this. I left, re-recorded it — this is at the same time they’re trying to figure out how they were going to use the song I did for Twitter as the cold open — I’m trying to get two different songs recorded, mixed, mastered, and sent back to get approved for that night. They had already done a quick music video, credit to Jeremy Borash and Jimmy Long. Within a matter of 48 hours, that’s how the song came to be. March 3 for NXT, I saw they had changed the tron and the graphics for Cameron Grimes and they ended up using it as a theme song once. It turned into a thing. A random Road Dogg and Triple H idea turned into me doing my first WWE theme.”

