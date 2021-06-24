Cancel
Cancer

How a gecko named Mr. Frosty could help shed new light on skin cancer

By Maria Temming
Science News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gecko named Mr. Frosty and his kin have helped scientists uncover the genetic glitch that gives these lizards their standout color — and their high risk for skin tumors. The geckos are a variety of leopard gecko (Eublepharis macularius) called Lemon Frost, which sports stark white skin that not only highlights its yellow coloring, but also tends to develop tumors. A new study pegs these Lemon Frost traits to a single gene that has also been implicated in the skin cancer melanoma in people (SN: 3/1/19).

www.sciencenews.org

