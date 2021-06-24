Game Thread #77: A’s at Rangers
The Oakland A’s dropped two of their first three games in Arlington against the last-place Texas Rangers, but they’ve got one more chance on Thursday to salvage a split. They’ll do so behind ace Chris Bassitt, who usually gives up exactly two runs when he pitches while averaging over six innings per start. His last time out he went to Yankee Stadium and kept New York quiet for six frames, and before that he beat the D’Backs and Royals.www.athleticsnation.com
