Game Thread #77: A’s at Rangers

The Oakland A’s mounted the comeback they were looking for in the bottom of the 9th inning on Tuesday, but unfortunately it was too little too late. The A’s found themselves down three runs in the final frame and slugged two solo homers, which weren’t quite enough to catch the Texas Rangers in a 5-4 final in their series opener at the Coliseum. Making the result more frustrating was that the Rangers themselves had scored two insurance runs in the top of the 9th, which turned out to make the difference.